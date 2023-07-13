© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government, Politics & Issues

Tech upgrades will bring St. Louis Board of Aldermen chambers into the 21st century

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published July 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
Data cables stick out of ports on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, during a technology renovation of the Kennedy Hearing Room at City Hall in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Data cables stick out of ports on Wednesday during a technology renovation of the Kennedy Hearing Room at City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

Work being done while the St. Louis Board of Aldermen is on summer break will bring its meeting spaces into the 21st century.

Electrical upgrades in the Kennedy hearing room and board chambers will allow for the installation of cameras and TV monitors. The chambers will also get new microphones at each desk.

The cameras and monitors will allow for both aldermen and members of the public to participate in meetings remotely, said Jay Nelson. He spearheaded the upgrades as chief of staff to Board President Megan Green.

“A lot of things stand in the way of people having the opportunity to have their voices heard,” he said. “We feel like having the monitors gives them the opportunity at increased public engagement at the Board of Aldermen.”

The upgrades to the electrical system would have been needed even without the new technology, said Terry Kennedy, the clerk of the board.

“Today it is like there's a ghost in the machine. When you click on one of the switches and turn your back it automatically pops off,” he said. “That's primarily because it can no longer carry the load of the electrical appliances that need to be used in 2023 that were not even available in the past.”

Before he became the clerk of the board in 2019, Kennedy spent 31 years as the alderman of the former 18th Ward. The meetings were not even recorded when he first arrived, he said, and the height of technology was a Selectric typewriter.

“As that has evolved, it has allowed the legislative body, I think, in some ways to be more accessible, and certainly in other ways to be more efficient,” he said.

The board is covering the $570,000 cost using money that was budgeted for salaries last year but never spent. There is also funding available for a meeting management system that will show amendments and votes in real time.

Tags
Government, Politics & Issues St. Louis Board of AldermenTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content