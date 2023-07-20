Live in St. Louis? Find out how much your city water bill is increasing this year and next

Water rates in St. Louis have gone up, and if you're a city resident, you may have noticed your utility bill is about 20% more expensive.

The July 1 increase was the first of two scheduled rate hikes the Board of Aldermen approved in June after dozens of water main breaks in May and June grabbed headlines and interrupted traffic. One closed Interstate 64 in both directions near Hampton Avenue.

The rate increase was the first since 2010 and was necessary, city water department officials said, to cover the costs of day-to-day operation of the system.

Water bills are due quarterly and rates go up again in January. How much will it cost you depends on the size and layout of your house.

Residential water service in the city is typically non-metered. The rate is based on the number of rooms in a house, how many toilets, bathtubs and showers there are, whether the property has a pool or pond and how large it is, and the property's frontage measurement — or, how wide your front yard is along the street. The cost for customers with water meters also increased.

If you’re paying a flat rate for water (non-metered), use the calculator below to see how much your rate just went up and how much more it will increase at the end of the year. The figures below are quarterly, and don’t include extra fees.