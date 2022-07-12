© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Health, Science, Environment

St. Louis officials report first probable case of monkeypox

St. Louis Public Radio | By Farrah Anderson
Published July 12, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT
St. Louis health officials have reported the city’s first probable case of monkeypox.

The case has not been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the CDC has recently confirmed three cases of monkeypox in Missouri.

It’s likely the individual contracted monkeypox while recently traveling outside the state of Missouri, according to health officials. The individual has had minimal contact with others and close contacts have been notified.

“Through this individual’s cooperation with the Department of Health, we believe their minimal contact with other individuals will help contain the spread of this virus within our community,” St. Louis health director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis said.

Public health officials are recommending that anyone with symptoms see a medical provider and avoid direct contact with others.

There are over 750 cases of monkeypox in the United States, according to data from the CDC.

Farrah Anderson is the newsroom intern at St. Louis Public Radio. Follow her on Twitter: @farrahsoa.

Farrah Anderson
Farrah Anderson is a rising junior at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where she is studying journalism. She joins the St. Louis Public Radio as a newsroom intern for Summer '22.
