Health, Science, Environment

All-time record-breaking rainfall brings flash flood warnings to St. Louis

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kate Grumke
Published July 26, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT
Budda Poutthasith, 21, of south St. Louis, looks out to his car under water
1 of 6  — 07262022_BM_FLOODING-01.JPG
Budda Poutthasith, 21, of south St. Louis, looks out to his car which was swept underwater on Forest Park Parkway on Tuesday.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
07262022_BM_FLOODING-02.JPG
2 of 6  — 07262022_BM_FLOODING-02.JPG
Vehicles are stalled after being swept underwater on Forest Park Parkway on Tuesday during historic rainfall and flooding in St. Louis.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
07262022_BM_FLOODING-03.JPG
3 of 6  — 07262022_BM_FLOODING-03.JPG
Vehicles are stalled after being swept underwater on Forest Park Parkway on Tuesday during historic rainfall and flooding in St. Louis.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
07262022_BM_FLOODING-06.JPG
4 of 6  — 07262022_BM_FLOODING-06.JPG
Budda Poutthasith, 21, of south St. Louis, looks out to his car which was swept underwater on Forest Park Parkway on Tuesday.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
07262022_BM_FLOODING-09.JPG
5 of 6  — 07262022_BM_FLOODING-09.JPG
Abandoned vehicles are submerged in flood water on the 900th block of North Skinker on Tuesday during historic amounts of rainfall.
Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio
07262022_Provided_Flood_1.jpeg
6 of 6  — 07262022_Provided_Flood_1.jpeg
Recorded-breaking rainfall flooded many parts of the St. Louis region on Tuesday, including the Forest Park-DeBaliviere metrolink station.
Provided / @TonyInStLouis

Downpours in St. Louis on Tuesday morning broke the record for the most rainfall ever recorded in a single day in the city.

As St. Louis residents woke up to flash flood warnings, the National Weather Service reported the region had seen 8.06 inches by 7 a.m. The rainfall surpassed the previous daily rainfall record of 6.85 inches set in 1915 in just five hours.

An average of 8 inches fell overnight, but some parts of the region had as much as 10 inches.

Officials are warning of dangerous flash flooding and say residents should avoid driving. Cars can be swept off the road even in what may appear to be shallow water, so people who have to drive should take caution.

Early Tuesday, the St. Louis Fire Department rescued multiple drivers who were stranded in water, said the department’s public information officer on Twitter.

There are ongoing flash flood warnings throughout the region, in Missouri and Illinois.

Last week, Gov. Mike Parson declared a drought alert for dozens of Missouri counties. Meteorologists say because the heavy rain was so concentrated in the metro region, many of those counties are still dealing with severe drought.

The Gateway Arch closed Tuesday because of the flooding. The University of Missouri-St. Louis moved to remote learning and work, and the Fort Zumwalt School District canceled summer programming for the day.

St. Louis Public Radio is collecting photos and reports of the record-breaking rainfall via email at social@stlpublicradio.org.

This story will be updated.

Sarah Fentem contributed to this report.

Follow Kate on Twitter: @KGrumke

Kate Grumke
Kate Grumke became St. Louis Public Radio’s education reporter in October, 2021. She grew up in St. Louis but spent more than five years covering politics and policy in Washington, D.C., most recently as a producer for the PBS NewsHour. Kate has covered two presidential elections and has reported from Cuba, El Salvador and Mexico. She won a 2022 Peabody Award for her coverage of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and a 2019 National Murrow Award for her coverage of Oklahoma’s teacher walkout.
