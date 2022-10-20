Bush, Hawley call for federal cleanup of Jana Elementary after contamination report

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley are calling for a swift federal response to reports of contamination that prompted officials to indefinitely close Jana Elementary School in Florissant.

Federal defense contractors polluted nearby Coldwater Creek in the 1940’s and ‘50’s with nuclear radiation from processed uranium ore. A study by the private firm Boston Chemical Data Corp. dated Oct. 10 cited “unacceptable levels” of radiation throughout the school grounds.

Bush called Thursday for the Department of Energy and Army Corps of Engineers to conduct an “immediate” cleanup and meet with the community this week.

“These agencies are responsible for the waste. They must clean it up immediately. No excuses,” Bush said during an online press conference Thursday. “We need to see the swift remediation efforts to ensure that we minimize disruptions to the lives of our children, our families, our teachers and the school staff.”

Hawley asked President Biden to declare a federal emergency to free up additional funds to complete the cleanup, and for the federal government to build a new school for affected students if the present building can’t be made safe “immediately.”

“The federal government bears ultimate responsibility for this situation, and it is your administration’s obligation to remedy it,” Hawley wrote in a letter Biden that he made public Wednesday. “Federal relief should focus on ridding the school and surrounding area of any and all contamination, immediately, drawing on all appropriate federal resources and personnel,” Hawley wrote.

The Hazelwood school board announced Tuesday evening that Jana students will soon switch to remote learning until they can be placed in other school buildings. Officials said the remote learning will continue until at least Thanksgiving.

The Boston Data Corp. study contradicts a finding by the Army Corps of Engineers that the area is safe. The federal report was completed in 2019 but not made public until this year, in response to a request under the Freedom of Information Act.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ongoing remediation of contaminated dirt near Coldwater Creek is scheduled to complete in 2038. The agency declared the area to be a Superfund site in 1989 and began removing contaminated soil a few years later.

About 80% of students at Jana Elementary are Black. A 2019 study found that Black St. Louisans are disproportionately exposed to environmental hazards compared to white residents, in part due to the dumping of hazardous materials in predominantly Black areas.

The school’s Parent Teacher Organization said in a statement that the results of the Boston Chemical Data Corp. are “conclusive” and asked the Army Corps of Engineers to work in collaboration with the firm.

