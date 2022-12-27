Looking to get rid of your Xmas tree or broken decorations? Recycling options are available

Wondering what to do with that old natural Christmas tree or broken holiday decorations as the holidays wind down?

Refuse and recycling departments throughout the region are asking people to recycle instead of tossing them out with the trash.

St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County have set up several locations for people to drop off natural Christmas trees as well as broken or unwanted decorations.

The goal is to curb unnecessary waste this holiday season.

“By collecting traditional recyclables, plastics and most broken, damaged or unwanted electronics at Recycle Works Central or Recycle Works West, we can help our residents give new life to old products and lessen the burden on area landfills,” said Ryan Tilley, director of St. Charles County’s Division of Environmental Health and Protection, in a press release.

Christmas trees will be placed in area lakes for fish habitats. They will also be turned into mulch for natural surface trails throughout St. Charles County. In St. Louis, the trees will also be turned into mulch.

St. Louis Public Radio has compiled a list of locations in the region to drop off items.

Natural Christmas tree recycling

St. Louis

The city is offering free natural Christmas tree recycling from Dec. 26 to Jan. 9. Locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. All tinsel, ornaments, light strands and tree stands must be removed ahead of time. Wreaths and pine rope will not be accepted.

Forest Park: Lower Muny parking lot

Carondelet Park: Grand and Holly Hills, area near gate and next to mulch piles

O’Fallon Park: Recreation Complex (YMCA), southwest corner of parking lot

St. Louis County

The county is accepting natural Christmas trees from residential homes only for recycling. Trees can be dropped off until Jan 15. All decorations must be removed before drop-off.

Spanish Lake: Main parking lot by the lake

Creve Coeur Lake: Sail Boat Cove parking lot

Queeny Park: Corporate parking lot off Weidman near the complex

Bee Tree Park: Lake parking lot

St. Charles County

St. Charles County has also set up drop-off locations for natural Christmas trees. All decorations must be removed beforehand. Locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 27 to Jan. 7. Both locations will be closed on Jan. 1-2.

Recycle Works Central in St. Charles

Recycle Works West in Wentzville

Additional tree collection sites in St. Charles County

Quail Ridge Park: Group Picnic Area. Open 7 a.m. to sunset from Dec. 27 to Jan. 12.

Founders Park: Open sunrise to sunset Dec. 26 to Jan. 15

Heartland Park: Open Jan. 2 to Jan. 20 during park hours

Progress Park: Open Jan. 2 to Jan. 20 during park hours

Rotary Park: Open Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 during park hours

Unwanted decorations and wrapping paper

St. Louis County

Non-foil wrapping paper and gift boxes can be placed in curbside recycle bins. St. Louis County’s detailed holiday recycling guide can be found here.

St. Charles County

Residents are asked to cut decorations that are larger than three feet into smaller pieces before bringing them to designated drop-off locations. Light strands in any condition, extension cords, electrical power strips, clean cardboard boxes and wrapping paper without bows or wrapping paper can also be recycled at these locations. Facilities are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Recycle Works Central in St. Charles

Recycle Works West in Wentzville

Holiday light recycling only

St. Louis

The city is encouraging residents to drop off unwanted holiday lights at one of several specified locations. Holiday lights should not go into recycling bins for pickup.

Lowe’s: Accepts holiday lights for a limited time. 1212 Kirkwood Road 63122 by main entrance 932 Loughborough 63111 at front of the store



Earthbound Recycling: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Holiday lights are accepted year-round.

Scrap Mart: Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays and 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Pays 17 cents per pound of lights. Holiday lights are accepted year-round.

Spectrum Ecycle: Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Holiday lights are accepted year-round.

Wellston Scrap & Metal: Open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Holiday lights are accepted all year-round.

Wonderland at Tilles Park: Drop off near park entrance until Dec. 28.

St. Louis County