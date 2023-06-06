Missourians are asked to keep an eye out for the spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly, an insect native to China, could one day pose a threat to agriculture in Missouri. Dead ones are showing up in cargo being shipped to the state.

Sarah Phipps, state survey coordinator for the Missouri Department of Agriculture said that the Spotted Lanternfly was originally discovered in 2014 in Pennsylvania and since then has migrated to 14 different states by hitching a ride on people’s belongings.

Out of all the businesses impacted by the spotted lanternfly, vineyards have felt the most devastation.

“Many vineyards have gone out of business and then the ones that have stayed in business have had to apply much more pesticide applications to keep the population in check,” said Phipps.

Phipps has these recommendations for homeowners in Missouri who find a spotted lanternfly: Take a photo of the insect, Collect the insect if possible, and email a photo and location of where you found it.

E-mail plantpest@mda.mo.gov.

For additional information about the spotted lanternfly, visit agriculture.mo.gov.