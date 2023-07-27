Health risks rise with the temperature as heat wave grips St. Louis region

The extreme heat and humidity now gripping the St Louis region isn’t just uncomfortable — it can be hazardous to your health.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for St. Louis and the Metro East until Friday night. Meteorologists expected a high of 101 degrees on Thursday, with the heat index —a measurement of how warm it feels — reaching 112 degrees in the early evening. Friday’s forecast is similar.

Experts say the elderly, young children, people with high blood pressure and other chronic illnesses, and anyone who has to remain outdoors in excessively warm conditions are particularly susceptible to heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other health problems.

“This is really the first batch of some really dangerous heat,” said Fred Glass, a meteorologist with the St. Louis office of the National Weather Service, “and this one is coming in with full force. People definitely need to take notice because it’s pretty easy to get yourself in a dangerous situation.”

When temperatures reach 100 degrees and the heat index climbs higher, it can take only a few minutes in direct sunlight before people experience negative health effects . Pets who spend time outside also are in heightened danger.

Officials at the City Emergency Management Agency in St. Louis advise people to avoid spending time outdoors, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and wear loose-fitting clothing. People who must be outside can reduce the chance of illness by taking frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned area.

Experts also advise people to check on elderly family members and neighbors, and others who are at higher risk during hot conditions.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Allyson Peters, 22, of the Benton Park neighborhood, throws her niece Juno Gold, 5, into the air while attempting to keep cool on Thursday at the Dunn-Marquette Recreation Center in Dutchtown. Temperatures soared into the triple digits Thursday, bringing the hottest temperatures in a year to the St. Louis region.

Staying cool

On Thursday, some in St. Louis sought refuge at public pools. About 50 children gathered for swim camps at the Dunn-Marquette Recreation Center. New lifeguard Quintasia Evans concentrated on staying hydrated and said she’s also taken care to get enough sleep this week.

“You don’t want to be feeling dizzy,” Evans said.

Shanae Williams was with her son, who was taking swim lessons. She said she’s been trying to mostly stay indoors, but a pool break made sense.

“We might go out in maybe 10-or-15-minute increments just to get some fresh air after being in the house for so long. It kind of seemed like the walls were closing in. So you have to go back out and get hot and come back in,” Williams said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Shanea Williams, 50, of the Dutchtown neighborhood, tosses a soccer ball with her son Detroit Anton, 5, while attempting to keep cool on Thursday at the Dunn-Marquette Recreation Center in Dutchtown.

There is help available for people having trouble staying safe during extreme heat.

AmeriCorps St. Louis , which runs a drop-in center on Tuesdays for people experiencing homelessness, is offering heat relief from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday this week at its Soulard office.

“When someone comes here for the cooling center, we’re able to give them some ice cold water, some snacks and some meals we have prepped. So they’re able to get out of the heat a little bit,” said AmeriCorps St. Louis Development Manager Tim Elwell. He said he expected about 40 people to seek help.

Cool Down St. Louis provides assistance to elderly St. Louisans who are having trouble paying their utility bills or do not have an air conditioner.

A map displaying the location of 22 cooling centers in St. Louis is available on the city website. They include St. Louis Public Library Central at 12031 Olive Street, St. Louis Public Library’s Braden branch at 8448 Church Road and City Seniors, Inc. at 4705 Ridgewood Avenue.

The United Way operates cooling stations at dozens of locations in Missouri and Illinois during times of extreme heat.

Brian Munoz and Tristen Rouse contributed to this report.

