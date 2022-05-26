Jade Harrell has been part of the programming team since October 2018 as an announcer on weeknights and weekends. Jade comes to St. Louis Public Radio as a TEDx Speaker, radio and television host and producer. Her passion for community and storytelling matured at iHeart Radio, where she was host and producer of legacy community affairs program, “Sunday Morning Live” for over 13 years. Thousands of person-to-person interviews and decades of committed work in radio, television and media production have afforded Jade the opportunity to positively impact the lives of people all over the world. She has the unique ability to connect with people of diverse backgrounds, circumstances and environments. Her mission is to make a tangible, positive impact on the world and add value to the life of every person she encounters. She has become recognized for her passion, commitment to community, quality content, and authentic positive energy.

Jade is one of ten TedX Gateway Arch speakers (“Ripple Effect” 2017). She was recently named as one of St. Louis’ 50 Most Intriguing Women, Power 100 and Social Influencers (Delux Magazine). She’s been awarded with the “What’s Right with the Region!” Award and Grace Hill Women’s Business Center’s “Wall of Fame”. Jade has been featured in the St. Louis Business Journal, Cortex “People”, the St. Louis American newspaper and on KSDK-Channel 5. She helped to launch several successful podcasts and served as co-host and producer of the #1 Health & Fitness podcast on Apple Podcasts, “The Model Health Show”.

Although her reach is global, she maintains positive impact locally. She is consistently hired as keynote speaker, emcee and facilitator for events and programs with non-profit organizations, educational institutions and private sector entities.

A native of Denver, Colorado, Jade graduated from Hampton University with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration then entered the corporate arena as an executive in administration, marketing and PR. She worked with Coca-Cola Corporate Headquarters, UPS International PR and GE Capital Commercial Direct before becoming an independent consultant and producer.

Jade is constantly curious and loves to create. She is most happy when “in the lab”, in the kitchen, engaged in meaningful exchange, immersed in story or in adventures with her family.

Jade and husband Christopher are parents to five children and giant rescued dog, “Rocky”.

Follow her adventures via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @mrsjadeharrell