Senior Development Officer, Major Gifts

This posting is open through February 27, 2022.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) member station, seeks an experienced fundraising professional to supervise and coordinate activities for the station’s major and mid-level donor groups and to secure $1,200+ gifts for annual support, special projects and planned gifts.

We’re looking for someone who wants to work with a dedicated group of donors and prospects to fund critical programs at St. Louis Public Radio. The ideal candidate is excited to activate and strategically engage donors in their portfolio through gift solicitation, cultivation and stewardship activities. This person would be comfortable managing the administrative side of fundraising operations including: mailings, calls, pledge billing, invitations, donor recognition, reports, events and other cultivation-related tasks. STLPR’s development team is vibrant, diverse, ambitious and accomplished. A candidate for this position should welcome the opportunity to collaborate, teach and learn as an engaged member of the department. The Senior Development Officer reports directly to the Associate Development Director and plays an integral role in the planning and execution of most of the major gift fundraising efforts for the station. So it’s vital that this person can develop well-conceived and well-written offers on their own, and also in cooperation with STLPR’s Development and Management leaders. They should expect to not only manage but grow club-level giving, and accurately keep track of plans and progress using fundraising software.

St. Louis Public Radio’s mission is ‘To inform and provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures for a more inspired and engaged public.’ Our next Senior Development Officer for major gifts should demonstrate passion for the importance, urgency, exclusivity and power of public radio to improve lives as well as a desire to work in a trusted organization that serves the educational, cultural and informational needs of the community.



Qualifications:

A combination of education and experience from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities is necessary. It’s also strongly preferred that candidates have worked at least three years in fundraising, donor relations, prospect management or a related field.

An exceptional candidate might also possess some of the following qualities:



Experience in fundraising, giving clubs, major gifts and planned giving;

Proven ability and willingness to successfully ask for $1,000 annual gifts;

Enthusiasm for building relationships with individuals from myriad backgrounds and life experiences;

Knowledge of and passion for public radio.

Salary Range: $62,000 - $68,000 annually, commensurate with experience

Application Instructions:

In one pdf document along with your online application please include a cover letter outlining your qualifications, how your experience is relevant to the job and your ideas for how this position can best serve St. Louis area residents.

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position or to view the posting in its entirety, please visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 39175.

We are committed to building an organization representative of the St. Louis region. St. Louis Public Radio and the University of Missouri - St. Louis are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically welcome those from groups underrepresented in public media to apply.

