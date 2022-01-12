Announcer (Part-Time/On-Call)

This posting will remain open until filled.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR) seeks a part-time/on-call announcer to join the station in its mission to inform and provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures for a more inspired and engaged public. We’re looking for someone who wants to share their authentic voice with STLPR listeners, and who can do so with demonstrated preparation, precision and sincerity.

Typical duties of part-time/on-call announcers include:



Announcing information on-air during breaks in programming on KWMU 90.7 FM, i.e. weather reports and timely emergency alerts, identify stations by giving call letters and frequency, program and station event promos;

Reading underwriting copy at specified times during broadcast or record underwriting copy for future use;

Operating broadcast console, EAS (Emergency Broadcast) equipment and related radio production work;

Participating in station development and promotional functions like membership drives;

Performing related duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

On-air broadcast experience is strongly preferred for these positions. Attention to detail, diligence in pronunciation and willingness to prepare copy, practice for on-air reading and a high-level commitment to quality delivery and accuracy are vital for success in a broadcast announcer role.

Preferred Qualifications:



Voice tracking experience;

Preparation of copy for on-air breaks;

Writing skills;

Familiarity with FCC requirements for legal IDs.

Salary: $20.00/hr



Application Instructions:

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position or to view the posting in its entirety, please visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 36580. For additional information, contact Cindy Collins: ccollins@stlpr.org .

We are committed to building an on-air presence representative of the St. Louis region. St. Louis Public Radio and the University of Missouri - St. Louis are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically welcome those from groups underrepresented in broadcast/public media to apply.

