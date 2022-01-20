Position will remain open until filled.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR) has a fantastic opportunity for a creative, innovative, dynamic editor who can take the germ of a story idea and work with reporters to turn it into an audio and online gem. This position oversees STLPR’s education, economic development and general assignment reporting staff. This editor is someone who cares deeply about supporting reporters to be the best journalists they can be; who holds themself and their reporters to high standards; and who is passionate about making sure the story is part of the storytelling.

This editor guides and supervises a team of reporters and coordinates with other subject-matter and digital editors to set the journalism coverage at St. Louis Public Radio. The job is ideal for someone whose interests are diverse and who is knowledgeable about issues specific to our region, but who can also make connections to national relevance.

This position also guides and supervises the two-person newscast team, making sure they have what they need for newscast, training other members of the newsroom to serve as back-up newscasters and managing the schedule for substitute newscasters when the regular newscasters take time off.

As an editor, this person will:



Be willing to experiment with multiple forms of storytelling, for the web, the radio and social.

Support the growth and development of reporters, regardless of their level of experience.

Work cooperatively with other editors in the newsroom to help support St. Louis Public Radio’s mission to inform our community with news that matters.

Understand that journalism can no longer abide by the old norms that have excluded communities of color both in the newsroom and in our coverage, and be willing to work toward a truly equitable newsroom, while still maintaining journalistic integrity.

Not shy away from the pace of a daily newsroom, while still valuing the craft of deep, enterprise reporting.

Have the capacity to do their own reporting, if needed.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in journalism or a related field is required. Successful previous public radio reporting and audio digital editing experience is desirable.

Preferred Experience, Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:



5 years of journalism experience

A proven track record of reporting or editing original, enterprise stories

Excellent communication and organizational skills, public speaking ability and demonstrated writing ability

Ability to manage multiple complex projects simultaneously and to adapt to changing priorities/conditions

Experience incorporating audience and community engagement into the fabric of the story process

Familiarity with audio storytelling and the public media system

Excellent news judgment, both day-of news stories and innovative folos

Salary Range: $65,000 - $75,000 annually



Application Instructions:

Please submit work samples of either your own reporting or of stories that you guided to completion. Explain your role in editing those stories. Your application should also include a cover letter outlining your qualifications and ideas for how your work can best serve St. Louis area residents. St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position or to view the posting in its entirety, please visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 40132.

We are committed to building a newsroom representative of the St. Louis region. STLPR and UMSL are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically encourage members of groups underrepresented in public media to apply.

