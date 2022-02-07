Economic Development Reporter

This posting is open through March 13, 2022

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis, and the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) member station, is seeking a reporter to cover efforts throughout the region to expand the economy and grow more jobs. This position will delve into what government, university and business leaders are doing to create more opportunity in St. Louis, as well as identify what’s holding the region back.

We’re looking for someone who can spot trends and report on them ahead of the curve, whether in the startup world, trade, manufacturing or economic development projects. The ideal candidate should have a record of journalistic excellence, a passion for storytelling and enthusiasm for digging into complicated issues.

Typical Responsibilities:

Pitching and reporting ideas for daily spots, features and digital elements;

Producing radio spots and features for radio;

Writing content for the website;

Identifying relevant stories, putting them into context and explaining them in an engaging manner;

Experimenting with multiple forms of storytelling, for radio and the web;

Building a robust network of sources to help inform coverage and break new ground in our economic development and business reporting;

Maintaining the highest level of journalistic integrity while also understanding that journalism can no longer abide by the old norms that have excluded communities in our coverage;

Recognizing when national stories have particular relevance locally and zero in on the best way to tell them.

Qualifications:

At least five years experience reporting in a daily news organization, and a bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experiences, is required. A commitment to telling stories that reflect the full spectrum of communities and people in the St. Louis region is necessary.

Other qualifications, applicable skills and/or experiences include:



Ability to work simultaneously on short and long-term projects;

Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail;

Ability to develop stories with multiple interviews, scene changes and strong knowledge of subject matter;

Ability to develop mastery of all recording and production equipment and techniques;

Skill in creative use of sound, writing and storytelling;

Knowledge of business and economic development;

Ability to obtain and use public documents in reporting;

Public radio experience;

Social media savvy;

Digital storytelling chops.

Salary Range: $52,000 - $60,000/annual



Application Instructions:

In your application, please include a letter explaining how you are uniquely suited to the job and pitch us a story you’d like to report for us. St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position or to view the posting in its entirety, please visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 40367.

We are committed to building a newsroom representative of the St. Louis region. STLPR and UMSL are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically encourage members of groups underrepresented in public media to apply.

