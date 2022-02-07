This posting is open through March 6, 2022

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR) seeks a full-time talk show producer, who will join another incoming talk show producer, to complete a six-person team producing the station’s flagship local program, St. Louis on the Air. The daily, weekday show recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and podcasts of the show’s segments surpassed one million downloads in 2020.

St. Louis on the Air is the region’s premier place for thoughtful conversations that offer depth and context about what’s happening. Our next talk show producer will successfully search for story ideas, book guests, conduct show research, prepare notes for the host, edit and mix audio and write news stories. They will identify relevant local and regional stories that deal with a wide range of topics (politics, science, business, arts and culture, education, etc.) and adapt talk show content for broadcast and online. They will also produce and mix additional audio elements that enhance the sound of the show.



Qualifications:

A Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or relevant area, or an equivalent amount of experience, and at least two years of related experience, is required. A great candidate for the talk show producer job will have:



Experience in journalism, and the ability to build a robust network of sources that help inform coverage;

A highly collaborative work style, and the ability to be effective when working on solo tasks;

Interest in telling stories about communities of color and topics that have been traditionally underrepresented in media;

Experience producing and/or mixing audio.

An exceptionally qualified candidate for this position might also have:

Three or more years of journalism experience, in digital and/or broadcast;

Extensive familiarity with audio editing software and remote recording equipment;

Experience working on a talk show.

Salary Range: $52,000 - $65,000/annual



Application Instructions:

Along with your online application, please include a cover letter that outlines your ideas and how you could best serve St. Louis area residents. Please include writing and audio samples of past journalism work. Send work samples (including audio files, if applicable) to executive producer Alex Heuer ( aheuer@stlpr.org ), who should also be contacted if you have questions about this position.

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position or to view the posting in its entirety, please visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 40368.

We are committed to building a newsroom representative of the St. Louis region. STLPR and UMSL are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically encourage members of groups underrepresented in public media to apply.