This posting is open through February 27, 2022.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis, and the region’s National Public Radio (NPR) member station, seeks a communications specialist to share stories of St. Louis Public Radio’s impact and service to the community. The communications specialist will promote STLPR’s journalism, programs and podcasts, public events and other activities by writing and implementing a wide variety of communications for external and internal audiences.

The communications specialist will be a collaborative and inclusive professional, building relationships across departments to stay plugged into station activities. This position is part of the Marketing & Digital Media team, together focused on promotional creative strategy—including visual and web design and digital product management. A parallel position works within the news department to produce journalistic content for social media that engages audiences in conversations directly about the news. The communications specialist will report directly to the Director of Marketing & Digital Media and may have oversight for part-time intern employees.

Primary Responsibilities:

Write promotional copy for on-air announcements;

Write station updates for the Inside STLPR blog on stlpr.org;

Write and distribute press releases;

Write and produce social media posts to promote station events and programs, creation of stories will include some design work;

Respond to public comments on station social media accounts;

Coordinate and implement trades with outside organizations to gain media exposure;

Produce email newsletters—copywrite, edit, proofread, target and send—coordinating with other staff and interns;

Write ad copy for print and digital campaigns;

Implement targeted digital ad campaigns;

Write copy for station brochures and reports.

Qualifications:

Minimum two years experience in copywriting or another marketing communication or public relations role, or a related field with a focus on written communications, is required.

Other qualifications include:



Ability to write compelling promotional copy, as evidenced by professional samples;

Ability to adapt messaging for different platforms while remaining true to an established brand voice;

A commitment to accuracy, meticulous attention to detail and a proven ability to consistently produce error-free copy;

Professional experience creating content for social media;

A customer service orientation, with ability to respond to listener and supporter inquiries with tact and grace;

Experience with social media scheduling tools (such as Buffer, Hootsuite, Sprout);

Experience with email marketing tools (such as Emma, Campaign Monitor, Mail Chimp);

Proficiency in social media ad targeting and scheduling.

Salary Range: $50,000 - $60,000/annual, commensurate with experience

Application Instructions:

In one pdf document along with your online application please include a cover letter outlining your qualifications and how your experience is relevant to the job. Please also include three samples of your professional writing — such as press releases, social media posts, reports, website updates, scripts, or other marketing materials.

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position, please visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 40392.

We are committed to building an organization representative of the St. Louis region. St. Louis Public Radio and the University of Missouri - St. Louis are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically welcome those from groups underrepresented in public media to apply.

