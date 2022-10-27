This posting is open through November 20, 2022.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s NPR member station, seeks a collaborative, organized person to join our fundraising department and help serve the 26,000 member households that support STLPR’s public service journalism mission. We’re looking for someone who has at least one year of experience in customer service, development and/or data and CRM systems, and who wants to join a group that is keen on learning, sharing knowledge and solving problems as a team. This is an opportunity to enter or grow in the fields of philanthropy, nonprofit fundraising and public media.

The development coordinator for membership works closely with people and data, and is entrusted to exercise good judgment with both. We think you’ll be successful in this position if you have some of the following skills and abilities:



Strong written and verbal communication skills, with a focus on customer service;

Ability to both complete tasks independently and work on a team to execute projects and overcome hurdles;

An approach for staying organized that allows you to balance priorities and provide quick turnarounds when necessary;

Ability to identify and/or adapt to new ideas, procedures and ways of working to further a dynamic, productive and inclusive development department;

Skills in data entry and/or fundraising;

Ability to quickly become proficient in CRM and email marketing software and other industry-related tools.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide high quality customer service using sound judgment to independently and effectively resolve donor issues;

Coordinator donor stewardship activities for all giving levels, including gift acknowledgement letters and other donor communications to ensure donors are properly cultivated;

Assist in the preparation and manage the execution of member correspondence, including the monthly member e-newsletter;

Assist with execution of multi-channel member campaigns including social media and other fundraising projects/events;

Coordinate department volunteers and stationwide volunteer recruitment and stewardship;

Manage relationship with call center vendor and coordinate with other vendors to order supplies and materials;

Coordinate ‘thank you’ gift inventory management and fulfillment for both physical and digital items;

Maintain clean and accurate donor records and support data projects;

Understand STLPR donor experience and recommend updates to website or other aspects of donor journey;

Cross-train on other membership and development department activities;

Build successful relationships with donors, listeners and colleagues;

Embrace a stationwide culture of equity and inclusion in all aspects of work.

Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities is necessary. One or more years in development, customer service, database or related field is required.

If your skills, interests and/or values match up with this position, but your professional and educational experiences don’t quite meet the qualifications above, please still consider applying or contacting the hiring manager, Lisa Custalow: lcustalow@stlpr.org , for more information.

Salary Range

$21.00 - $22.72/hr

Application Instructions: