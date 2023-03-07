This posting is open through April 2, 2023.

St. Louis Public Radio, the region’s NPR member station, seeks a highly organized and creative problem solver to serve as our Fundraising Data Manager, who will manage STLPR’s donor database and its coordination with other data systems.

A great candidate for this job would have substantial experience in data management and fundraising, would demonstrate technical aptitude and curiosity and would be both analytical and creative in their thinking. They’ll work well on deadlines and be an excellent communicator and planner. The abilities to multitask, prioritize and give attention to detail are essential for success in this position.

The Fundraising Data Manager works with development staff and others across the organization to support multi-channel fundraising, stewardship, event and marketing campaigns (including mail, telemarketing, email, events and digital); supervises data maintenance and entry standards; runs reports and provides analysis; and develops policies and procedures for donor and prospect data management and integrity. If you are organized, detail-oriented and passionate about data, we’d love to meet you!

Key Responsibilities:



Managing donor database (Allegiance) and coordinating integration with related systems such as Emma and University Advancement;

Supervising gift processing, data entry, and maintenance standards and training staff on those standards;

Serving as primary liaison for STLPR’s donor database, which includes owning policies and procedures across the board related to donor and prospect data, performing back-end maintenance, assisting with audits, gift processing and reconciliation, and working with digital department staff to ensure integrity of development data in the organization’s other digital systems;

Supervising one or more members of the development department staff;

Executing complex queries and preparing reports, producing routine system outputs like pledge reminders and gift acknowledgements, and creating pledge pages and registration forms online;

Providing and documenting instances of front line customer service to donors and prospects;

Participating in and assisting with fundraising and outreach activities;

Commitment to helping further a positive, inclusive and welcoming workplace culture.

Qualifications:

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience and at least 5 years of experience from which comparable knowledge and skills can be acquired is necessary.

We’re also hoping candidates bring in some of the following skills and/or experiences:



Experience supervising, leading and encouraging the professional growth of staff;

Proven track record of managing data and CRM systems in a fundraising or related setting;

Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, Google Office suite, Adobe Acrobat and social media platforms;

Excellent written and verbal communication and customer service skills;

Technical aptitude, forward-thinking curiosity and problem-solving skills;

Ability to exercise sound judgment, manage time effectively, prioritize and multitask;

Demonstrate initiative as a team member to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines;

Ability to quickly become proficient in donor software and other industry-related software.

Salary range: $68,000 - $75,000 annual, commensurate with experience.

Station Info:

As a non-profit media organization, St. Louis Public Radio serves hundreds of thousands of people monthly on-air, online and on-demand delivering accuracy and understanding. As a station, our intent is to practice and support mission-driven journalism with staff members who are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. That means we seek to recognize and address bias in ourselves, in our work and in the systems we are a part of. We welcome a broad range of perspectives, experiences and identities to our teams and our news coverage, and we are always working to expand the reach of our service to those who have not felt invited into public media.

Application Instructions:

St. Louis Public Radio is a listener-supported service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. In order to view this job posting in its entirety and to apply for the position, visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 46027. Please include with your application a cover letter that describes why you are a good fit for this position.

