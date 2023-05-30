This posting will remain open until June 21, 2023.

St. Louis Public Radio, the region’s NPR member station, seeks a visual communications specialist who will create eye-catching visuals to attract new audiences and deepen engagement with STLPR’s content and services. The visual communications specialist is a creative marketing role, using skills in graphic design and photography to celebrate and extend the reach of our public service journalism.

In addition to expertise in graphic design, a great candidate for this job would be an adept communicator who collaborates effectively across teams. They would approach work with curiosity and proactively explore ways to creatively present the St. Louis Public Radio brand.

St. Louis Public Radio’s mission is to inform and provide a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas and cultures for a more inspired and engaged public. If you’re a thoughtful creative who wants to help us tell our story and fulfill that mission, we’d love to hear from you.

Key Responsibilities:

Creating marketing materials for digital and print distribution – including the website, newsletters, social media, annual reports, ads, billboards, posters, slides, banners, signage, merchandise, etc.;

Designing within established brand standards to communicate a consistent brand voice – credible, confident, insightful, dynamic, inclusive and innovative – across a range of mediums;

Advocating for brand adoption among staff, volunteers and partners;

Managing print production jobs, carefully proofing projects with vendors;

Photographing some station events and happenings, and periodically going into the field with reporters and on-air staff to take photos and short videos for marketing purposes;

Creating and scheduling content for social media, in coordination with the marketing team’s communications specialist and staff from other teams;

Commitment to helping further a positive, inclusive and welcoming workplace culture.

Qualifications:

Associate or baccalaureate degree in a related field and experience in digital media arts or equivalent relevant work experience;

Expertise in graphic design and photography;

Experience with social media content creation, including short-form video;

Advanced skills with digital media production software including, but not limited to, Adobe Creative Suite.

We’re also hoping candidates bring in some of the following skills and/or experiences:

Ability to solve problems and adapt quickly to new design and industry trends;

Organization skills to manage multiple projects under deadlines;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to promote collaboration;

A proactive, service-oriented attitude;

Ability to receive direction and learn from constructive criticism;

A desire to support the mission of St. Louis Public Radio and nonprofit journalism;

Ability to create simple motion graphics.

Salary range:

$52,000 - $62,000 annual, commensurate with experience.

Station Info:

As a non-profit media organization, St. Louis Public Radio serves over half-a-million people monthly on-air, online and on-demand delivering accuracy and understanding. As a station, our intent is to practice and support mission-driven journalism with staff members who are engaged and committed to equitable and inclusive service, both to our community and to each other. That means we seek to recognize and address bias in ourselves, in our work and in the systems we are a part of. We welcome a broad range of perspectives, experiences and identities to our teams and our news coverage, and we are always working to expand the reach of our service to those who have not felt invited into public media.

Application Instructions:

St. Louis Public Radio is a listener-supported service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. In order to view this job posting in its entirety and to apply for the position, visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 47205. Please include with your application a cover letter that describes why you are a good fit for this position and a link or links to work samples.