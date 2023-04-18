Guest Relations Specialist (Part-Time)

This posting will remain open until May 4, 2023.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s NPR member station, seeks a part-time Guest Relations Specialist to play an integral role in STLPR’s administrative operations. The Guest Relations Specialist will work independently during a morning shift on the first floor of University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL) at Grand Center, home of STLPR, and provide helpful administrative services to listeners, community members and colleagues.

Ultimately, the Guest Relations Specialist is that of a concierge and steward of St. Louis Public Radio. You will interact frequently in person, on the phone and online with coworkers, guests, UMSL staff, STLPR board members, donors and other station stakeholders. Therefore a calm, welcoming and professional approach will be necessary to thrive in this job.

The Guest Relations Specialists should expect to gain and then exhibit a deep understanding of St. Louis Public Radio’s products, programs and services.

Responsibilities

Primary responsibilities associated with this role include:



Welcoming University and station guests and staff to the building;

Answering STLPR’s main phone line and voicemail and providing assistance to callers;

Monitoring the STLPR general inquiry email accounts and replying or routing to the appropriate coworker(s);

Communicating with colleagues and external parties via email, phone and Slack;

Routing phone calls and voicemails using a ShoreTel phone system.

Other tasks include:

Ensuring the first floor lobby is a tidy and welcoming space;

Receiving deliveries and sorting daily mail;

Maintaining confidentiality and using discretion when handling sensitive or confidential information;

Keeping a visitor log and managing parking tickets/passes;

Supporting various departments on projects as assigned by their supervisor.

Schedule

This position requires a time commitment of 25 hrs per week, with opportunities for additional, occasional afternoon or evening hours and/or special events. The standard shift for the Guest Relations Specialist is Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Minimum Qualifications

High school diploma or equivalent;

2+ years of experience in any of the following areas of employment, regardless of field – Customer Service, Office Administration, Service Industry, Guest Relations, Hospitality;

Proficiency in the use of the internet and Microsoft Office products – Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint;

Strong, professional verbal and written communication skills;

Enthusiasm for interacting with people hailing from a variety of backgrounds and with diverse life experiences and viewpoints;

Commitment to punctuality and teamwork;

Working knowledge and awareness of public radio;

Ability to lift up to 25 lbs.

Preferred Qualifications

Existing knowledge of STLPR’s products, services and presence in the St. Louis community;

Availability to occasionally staff before- or after-hours on-site events and, with proper notice, availability to occasionally change their standard work hours to accommodate station needs;

Organization skills, maturity and dedication to exemplary customer service that will further STLPR’s mission.

Salary: $16.50 per hour

Application Instructions