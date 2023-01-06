Joe Deacon is a reporter at WCBU, joining in 2020 after one year as a correspondent for Bloomington-Normal sister station WGLT.

An Illinois State University graduate, Joe previously spent 18 years with The Pantagraph in Bloomington in various roles ranging from copy editor to sports reporter and assistant sports editor. He transitioned to radio with eight months as a reporter for WSOY in Decatur.

Joe was born and raised in the southwest suburbs of Chicago and is an avid White Sox fan. He also enjoys movies and video games (still, even at his age).