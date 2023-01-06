Juanpablo Ramirez-FrancoClimate and Environment Reporter | WBEZ and Grist
Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco covers climate change, energy, and the environment for WBEZ and Grist. Previously, Ramirez-Franco was an environmental reporter at WNIJ, where he covered wildlife and the environment. He also worked as the Illinois reporter for Harvest Public Media and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk and WNIJ in Dekalb, Illinois.
A major surge in climate resilience funding is allowing urban forestry departments to focus on trees. About $1.5 billion of funding will be invested in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program.
A growing legal movement to grant natural entities like rivers and forests legal rights is gaining traction in the U.S., and environmentalists are now setting their sights on the Mississippi River.
The Environmental Protection Agency recently released new rules regarding the Waters of the United States that decide which bodies of water fall under federal protection. But a case the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on soon throws those rules into question and could mean less protection for wetlands.
Bobcat hunting and trapping is commonplace throughout much of the United States, with the exception of a handful of holdout states. Despite the abundance of the wildcat nationwide, some conservationists are pushing back on the open season.
Se gastaron millones para mantener a los peces invasores fuera de los Grandes Lagos, pero ¿quién está protegiendo el río Mississippi?Las agencias federales y estatales gastan millones de dólares cada año para mantener las carpas invasoras destructivas fuera de los Grandes Lagos. Mientras tanto, al menos 25 especies destructivas, como pulgas de agua y camarones rojos sangrientos, se están acercando poco a poco a la cuenca del río Mississippi.