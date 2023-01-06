© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
WNIJ's Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco

Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco

Climate and Environment Reporter | WBEZ and Grist
Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco covers climate change, energy, and the environment for WBEZ and Grist. Previously, Ramirez-Franco was an environmental reporter at WNIJ, where he covered wildlife and the environment. He also worked as the Illinois reporter for Harvest Public Media and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk and WNIJ in Dekalb, Illinois.