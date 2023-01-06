Kassidy Arena is the Engagement Producer for KBIA. In her role, she reports and produces stories highlighting underrepresented communities, focuses on community outreach and promoting media literacy. She was born in Berkeley, California, raised in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated with a degree in Journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Kassidy comes to KBIA after finishing her full tour of service with Report for America working at Iowa Public Radio covering Latino, Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. When she’s not at work, Kassidy enjoys playing with her rescue dog Reggie.

You can contact her at arenak@missouri.edu or 573-882-4680.