Kassidy ArenaEngagement Producer | KBIA
Kassidy Arena is the Engagement Producer for KBIA. In her role, she reports and produces stories highlighting underrepresented communities, focuses on community outreach and promoting media literacy. She was born in Berkeley, California, raised in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated with a degree in Journalism at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Kassidy comes to KBIA after finishing her full tour of service with Report for America working at Iowa Public Radio covering Latino, Spanish-speaking and immigrant communities. When she’s not at work, Kassidy enjoys playing with her rescue dog Reggie.
You can contact her at arenak@missouri.edu or 573-882-4680.
-
Reparation efforts in urban area are gaining national attention. But rural areas are taking their own steps toward righting historic wrongs.
-
La comisión estatal que aboga por los hispanos de Missouri desapareció silenciosamente, incluso cuando la población continúa creciendoHan pasado catorce años desde que el estado ha tenido una comisión funcional por el gobernador asignada para abordar los problemas que enfrentan los hispanos y latinos de Missouri. También desde entonces, esa población ha visto un aumento de más del cuarenta por ciento.
-
As Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up, smaller towns throughout the state with their own celebrations said they’re looking forward more support outside their community to keep the festivals going for years to come.
-
It’s been 14 years since the state has had a functional governor-appointed commission assigned to address issues facing Hispanic and Latino Missourians. In that time, the population has increased by more than 40%.