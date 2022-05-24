Katie Peikes

I report on agriculture and rural issues for Harvest Public Media from Ames, Iowa and am based at Iowa Public Radio.

I’ve been with Iowa Public Radio since July 2018. Before moving over to the agriculture beat in January 2021, I was IPR’s first-ever western Iowa reporter, based in Sioux City. I covered the 2019 Missouri River Flooding and the 2020 Iowa caucuses, among other things.

I previously reported on the environment, agriculture and rural issues at Delaware Public Media, tackling stories on water quality, climate change and the poultry industry. Before that, I cut my teeth at a newspaper in northern Utah, where I covered local government and education. I am originally from a suburb of Hartford, Connecticut.