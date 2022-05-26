© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law & Order

St. Louis hopes extra patrols, more youth programs, will help avoid summer crime spike

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published May 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT
Heather Taylor, City of St. Louis Public Safety Senior Adviser, speaks at the podium as Lt. Col. Michael Sack, left, Commander of the Bureau of Community Policing, listens in
Rachel Lippman
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Heather Taylor, St. Louis Public Safety Senior Adviser, speaks as Lt. Col. Michael Sack, left, Commander of the Bureau of Community Policing, listens on Thursday during a press conference on summer safety plans.

More St. Louis police officers will start working mandatory overtime next month as part of the city’s efforts to avoid an expected spike in crime over the summer.

Some officers are already working 12-hour shifts to deter cruising in downtown and the North Riverfront neighborhood. That number will grow on June 10, giving the department the ability to put more officers in higher-crime areas between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m.

The additional staffing comes with flexibility, said Lt. Col. Michael Sack, commander of the Bureau of Community Policing.

“The watch commander who is going to be in charge of the detail on any particular evening will have the freedom to move officers about as they see fit, based on radio calls, and their own personal experience, and recent violence where there might be the potential for retaliation,” Sack said.

In addition to boosting police presence, the city has directed $1 million in federal grant funding toward youth summer programs at seven St. Louis Public Schools. The Gateway Region YMCA will use public safety sales tax revenue to do youth pop-up programs, often later in the day. And the city’s recreation centers will host their usual free summer camps.

“I grew up in the ‘90s, where homicides were at their highest in the city of St. Louis,” said Heather Taylor, a former homicide detective who is now a senior public safety adviser for the city. “If it wasn’t for rec centers and having that outlet, and having these resources available to me, I wouldn’t be a college graduate. I wouldn’t be standing here.”

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags

Law & Order St. Louis Metropolitan PoliceHeather TaylorSt. Louis Public SchoolsTop StoriesCrime
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content