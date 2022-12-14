St. Louis names new police chief: Robert Tracy of Delaware

For the first time in its 214-year history, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has a chief from outside its ranks.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Wednesday that Robert Tracy, the chief of the Wilmington, Delaware police department, will take command of the SLMPD on Jan 9.

Tracy was one of four finalists selected with the help of the Boulware Group, a Chicago-based consulting firm. One finalist, Interim SLMPD Chief Michael Sack, was the lone internal candidate. Another – Melron Kelly, the deputy chief in Columbia, South Carolina – dropped out shortly after a community forum last week. Larry Boone, chief of the Norfolk, Virginia department, was another finalist.

Meet the new boss

Before arriving in Wilmington in 2017, Tracy held top-level positions in New York City and Chicago. He was an ally of Gerry McCarthy, a former Chicago police superintendent who was fired after video of the shooting of Laquan McDonald became public.

Tracy resigned after McCarthy was fired and told the Wilmington News-Journal that it was his choice.

"I left just at a time that City Hall looked like they wanted to make changes," he told the paper after he was hired. "I think it was probably time for a change. They were going in a new direction, and I figured, 'let them go in that direction' and move on to the private sector."

Earlier this year, the Wilmington City Council took a symbolic “no confidence” vote on Tracy, with the council’s president complaining about a lack of diversity and transparency in the department.

The search process

The search that led to Tracy’s hiring was just the second in the department’s history to include external candidates, and was filled with stops and starts.

Jones and former personnel director Richard Frank had clashed over the way the process would be conducted, and the mayor was also dissatisfied with the first set of finalists, both of whom were reportedly members of the St. Louis department. When Frank left the post in December 2021, Jones successfully pushed the Civil Service Commission to restart the search , and later signed a contract with the outside firm.

Jones had promised transparency throughout the search. But while the public was allowed to provide general input on what they wanted to see in a new chief, a forum at Vashon High School on Dec. 6 was the only opportunity residents had to hear from the candidates and ask questions.

Sgt. Donnell Walters, the president of the Ethical Society of Police, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that citizens had contacted him multiple times with questions about the search.

This story will be updated.