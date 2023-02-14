Photos: Lamar Johnson is released after being wrongfully convicted and serving 28 years

A St. Louis judge ruled Tuesday that Lamar Johnson should be released from prison after spending 28 years behind bars for a murder he didn’t commit.

Judge David Mason found that two people, Greg Elking and James Howard, provided credible testimony that absolved Johnson in the slaying of Marcus Boyd. "This combined testimony amounts to clear and convincing evidence that Lamar Johnson is innocent and did not commit the murder of Marcus Boyd either individually or acting with another,” Mason wrote.

After Mason announced his decision, Johnson’s supporters in the courtroom burst into joyous cheers and applause. He later walked out of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis a free man.

“I want to thank, first off, people who had information about the case and came forward with the truth,” Johnson said to a crowd of reporters and supporters. “All of the people who came out and supported me — this is overwhelming. I just thank everybody. Just thank you.”

See photos from the day below:

Christian Gooden / Pool Photo Lamar Johnson, center, and his attorneys react on Tuesday after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing at the Mel Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis. Johnson has been serving a life sentence after being convicted in 1995 of killing Marcus Boyd.

Christian Gooden / Pool Photo Kim Gardner, St. Louis Circuit Attorney, listens into a hearing in which St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson on Tuesday during at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis.

Christian Gooden / Pool Photo Erika Barrow, Lamar Johnson's former girlfriend, reacts on Tuesday after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated Johnson's murder conviction during a hearing at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Christian Gooden / Pool Photo Lamar Johnson embraces one of his attorneys on Tuesday after St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason vacated his murder conviction during a hearing at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Mae Johnson, Lamar Johnson’s mother, weeps tears of joy after it was announced he would be released after being wrongfully convicted and spending nearly 30 years in jail on Tuesday outside the St. Louis City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Erika Barrow, Lamar Johnson’s former girlfriend, Jayla Collins, and Johnson’s daughter Kierra Barrow, wait for Lamar’s release on Tuesday outside of the St. Louis City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis. Johnson was wrongfully convicted for murder and spent nearly 30 years in jail.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Sheriff Vernon Betts explains bureaucratic red tape they have to go through to release Lamar Johnson on Tuesday outside of the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio The Carnahan Courthouse on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lamar Johnson celebrates being released from custody on Tuesday at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Johnson was released after being convicted and jailed for nearly 30 years for a murder he did not commit.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Lamar Johnson, a man who was wrongfully convicted for murder and jailed for nearly 30 years, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, and attorney Lindsay Runnels take a photo after Johnson was released on Tuesday at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kim Gardner, St Louis Circuit Attorney, addresses the media after Lamar Johnson was released after being wrongfully convicted and jailed for nearly 30 years on Tuesday at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lamar Johnson waves to reporters and supporters on Tuesday after being released from custody at the Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Maci Morgan, a legal assistant at Morgan Pilate LLC, left, looks over as Erika Barrow, Lamar Johnson’s former girlfriend, hugs Alana McMullin, an attorney with Lathrop GPM, on Tuesday after Johnson was released after being imprisoned for nearly 30 years because of a murder he did not commit.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Attorney Lindsay Runnels walks alongside Lamar Johnson after he was released due to a wrongful murder conviction that landed him in jail for nearly 30 years on Tuesday outside of the Carnahan Courthouse outside of Maggie O’Briens in Downtown St. Louis.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Alana McMullin, an attorney with Lathrop GPM, reacts while talking to Lamar Johnson after he was released from prison on Tuesday during a celebratory dinner Maggie O’Briens in Downtown West. Johnson was wrongfully convicted for a murder he did not commit and subsequently served nearly 30 years in prison.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Matthew Jacober, an attorney with Lathrop GPM, fist bumps Lamar Johnson after he was released from prison on Tuesday during a celebratory dinner Maggie O’Briens in Downtown West.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Lamar Johnson after he was released from prison on Tuesday outside Maggie O’Briens in Downtown West. Johnson was wrongfully convicted for a murder he did not commit and subsequently served nearly 30 years in prison. “New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings and that's the way I've got to look at life,” he said. “I’m happy to have my life back and I'm gonna try to make the best of it.”