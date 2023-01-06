Mawa Iqbal

Mawa IqbalStatehouse Reporter
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio. Before coming to Springfield, Mawa worked as a general assignment reporter at WYSO, the NPR-affiliate station for Southwest Ohio. There, she covered policing and local government. Mawa earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In her free time, she is either learning how to play guitar or watching bad reality TV shows.
-
Representatives were racing to beat a Friday deadline to get bills out of the chamber, with about two months left in the spring legislative session.
-
The challenges keep coming in reaction to a new state law that gun owners say violates their Second Amendment rights.