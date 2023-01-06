Nomin Ujiyediin

Nomin UjiyediinNewscaster, Host for Kansas City Today | KCUR
As a newscaster and a host of a daily news podcast, Ujiyediin wants to deliver the most important and interesting news of the day in an engaging and easily understandable way. No matter where you live in the metro or what you’re interested in, Ujiyediin says she wants you to learn something from each newscast or podcast – and maybe even give you something to talk about at the dinner table.
