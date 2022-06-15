Michelle Tyrene Johnson

Michelle is a reporter covering race and culture for KCUR and also is part of Sharing America, a public radio collaboration that produces storytelling with reporters in St. Louis, Hartford, and Portland, Oregon.

As a fourth-generation Kansas City, Kansas native and resident, Michelle has been a newspaper reporter, an employment attorney, a diversity and inclusion speaker, a columnist and a local and national playwright. She is the author of three books about diversity and one book about her grandmother.

Michelle received her degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia but bleeds red and blue all day, every day.