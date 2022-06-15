Michelle Tyrene Johnson

Michelle Tyrene JohnsonRace and Culture Reporter, KCUR
Michelle is a reporter covering race and culture for KCUR and also is part of Sharing America, a public radio collaboration that produces storytelling with reporters in St. Louis, Hartford, and Portland, Oregon.
As a fourth-generation Kansas City, Kansas native and resident, Michelle has been a newspaper reporter, an employment attorney, a diversity and inclusion speaker, a columnist and a local and national playwright. She is the author of three books about diversity and one book about her grandmother.
Michelle received her degree in journalism from the University of Kansas and her law degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia but bleeds red and blue all day, every day.
-
There are about 500 tribal casinos around the country. And their proliferation since 1988 presents a complex issue for Native Americans, many of whom are prime candidates for gaming abuse or addictions. Meanwhile, the positive impact that casino revenue has on lives is seen everywhere, in better health care, schools, roads and other community needs.