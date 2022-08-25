Doin' It Our Way
For years, Black parents have talked about how traditional schools have failed their kids in the classroom. Now, a growing number of Black families are leaving those schools behind to take a chance on themselves. Doin’ It Our Way explores why some St. Louis area families chose to homeschool, how they are able to do it, and what that experience has been like for their kids.
Latest Episodes
-
Trailer | Doin' It Our WayMore Black parents in the U.S. and Missouri are choosing to teach their kids on their own terms. In this three-episode limited podcast, St. Louis Public Radio’s Marissanne Lewis-Thompson explores why more Black families are choosing to homeschool, what it’s like behind the scenes, and what the kids really think. Episodes of Doin’ It Our Way available September 7.