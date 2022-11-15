The City of the Blues (Act II)

Today's “Lights, Audio, Action!” table read Script is "The City of the Blues". It's a gritty noir television pilot screenplay about the interwoven fabric of crime, politics, music, business and sports on the waterfront in late 1950s Saint Louis. The story was created by Peter Mayer and the script was written by Scott Phillips, John Pierson, Peter Mayer and Joe Leonard. The table read today is directed by yours truly, Scott McIntyre, and produced by Lori Ann Potts with the sound engineered and designed by Sean Kilker.

The talented group of actors you'll hear today are in order of appearance:

Julianne King, Keith Nussbaum, Todd Micali, Adam Dean Hopkins, Skully Shemwell, Kaitlin Gant, Eric Wolfgang Nelson, Don Mcclendon, Cliff Mirabella, Zachary Scott Clark and Ashley Santana. All of our actors play multiple roles. We truly hope you enjoyed our table read version of "The City of the Blues".

Now, Quiet on the Set…Lights, Audio, ACTION!!