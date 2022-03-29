Missouri House Rep. Bill Hardwick is not upset at the Senate’s slower pace

With only one bill so far becoming law, the Missouri legislature has around seven weeks left in the 2022 legislative session.

While the House has passed more than 45 pieces of legislation, the Senate has approved fewer than 20.

Some House members have expressed disappointment on the slower pace, which in part has been caused by infighting among the Senate’s Republicans. However, Rep. Bill Hardwick, R-Waynesville, says the Senate is just doing its job.

On this week’s episode of Politically Speaking, Hardwick talks about how the legislative session has gone so far as well as his opinions on some of the House legislation that has already made it to the Senate.

The legislative task of drawing Missouri’s congressional districts. Hardwick’s district includes Fort Leonard Wood, which has been an area of interest as lawmakers debate whether Missouri’s military bases should be together in one district or split between two.

His bill to bar public entities from issuing mask mandates, as well as other House legislation related to the pandemic.

Other major pieces of legislation, including measures involving legalizing sports betting and recreational marijuana use.

Hardwick first ran for election in 2020 and is serving his second year in the legislature. Besides Fort Leonard Wood, he represents other parts of Pulaski County.

Hardwick is an attorney who was the city prosecutor for St. Robert. He is a lieutenant colonel in the Missouri National Guard.

