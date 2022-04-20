Former state Sen. John Lamping expects tight race among Hartzler, Schmitt and Greitens

After a nearly eight-year hiatus, former Missouri state Sen. John Lamping returns to Politically Speaking to discuss this year’s unpredictable U.S. Senate Republican primary.

Lamping represented the 24th Senate District from 2011 to 2015. Since then, he’s moved to St. Charles County but knows many of the contenders to succeed U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt well. He noted that he hasn’t endorsed any of the candidates and doesn’t plan to at this point.

Here’s what Lamping discussed on the show:



The candidates he sees as the top-tier contenders: U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrsionville; Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Gov. Eric Greitens. He also provided his analysis of some of the contenders, including whether the scores of unknown candidates could affect the outcome.

Whether Greitens’ campaign can survive affidavits from his ex-wife alleging emotional and physical abuse — and whether some political figures are working against him due to fear he’d lose a general election or because they don’t want to give him a platform as a senator.

The upcoming Republican primary for St. Charles County executive between incumbent Steve Ehlmann and state Sen. Bob Onder.

His analysis of the likely Republican gubernatorial showdown in 2024 between Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Lamping is a financial adviser who won a close race in 2010 for the St. Louis County-based 24th District. In four years in the legislature, he was a notable critic of tax credits and spoke out against a sales tax increase for transportation projects.

He chose not to run for a second term in 2014 but has remained in communication with numerous GOP officials. Democratic Sen. Jill Schupp succeeded Lamping in the Senate in 2015.

