Rep. Quade expects statehouse fights on voting rights and redistricting this week

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade talks with St. Louis Public Radio’s Sarah Kellogg and Jason Rosenbaum about the final week of the 2022 Missouri legislative session.

Quade represents Missouri’s 132nd District, which takes in a portion of Springfield. As the House Democratic leader, Quade is the chief spokeswoman for her caucus’ messaging and also provides a point of opposition to the GOP majority.

Here’s what Quade discussed on the show:



She predicted lawmakers will fail at passing a congressional map, which means that federal courts will likely redraw Missouri’s eight congressional districts.

Her caucus opposes ballot items that would make it more difficult to get initiative petitions placed before voters — and another proposed constitutional amendment that would allow lawmakers to defund certain parts of the state’s Medicaid program.

Some opponents of abortion rights are trying to get a proposal before voters this year that would say the Missouri constitution does not provide a right to an abortion. Quade doubts that measure will have traction in the last week of session.

She was elected House minority leader after the 2018 election and was reelected to her post in 2020.

While the minority leader is less powerful than the House speaker, Quade appoints her fellow Democrats to serve on standing committees and make recommendations on who serves on special committees. She is running for one more term in the House this year.

