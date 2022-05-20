Missouri state Rep. Joe Adams calls 2022 legislative session pathetic

State Rep. Joe Adams returns to Politically Speaking to talk to St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Kellogg about the now-completed 2022 Missouri General Assembly session.

The University City Democrat represents a portion of St. Louis County in the Missouri House. After redistricting, his district will consist of University City and portions of Clayton.

Here’s what Adams talked about on the program:

He described the 2022 legislative session as “pathetic,” primarily because lawmakers in the House focused on bills that had no chance of passing, while senators engaged in lengthy filibustering that ended up bringing legislative output to a halt.

He condemned the decision to resurrect a photo identification requirement. The measure was enacted in 2017 after the approval of a constitutional amendment but struck down in court.

He expects the photo ID law to face a legal challenge, and that may put in jeopardy another provision that provides two weeks of no-excuse, in-person absentee voting.

Adams, a retired history professor, served 21 years as a University City councilman and then 14 years as mayor.

He won a 2014 bid for the 86th District state House seat, which takes in all or parts of Hanley Hills, Pagedale, University City, Vinita Park, Vinita Terrace and Wellston. That victory came after his 2010 loss for a Missouri Senate seat. In 2018, he sought that seat again and came in third.

After the 86th District became open in 2020, Adams ran unopposed to reclaim his House seat. He faces no opposition this year for his fourth and final term. He will be ineligible to run again after 2024 due to term limits.

