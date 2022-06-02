Republican Missouri Senate Campaign Committee director sees a positive election outcome

With Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary about two months away, one of the largest unanswered questions is who will be running for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in November.

But in addition to that race and others for office in Washington, D.C., plenty of candidates are vying for positions in the Missouri legislature.

On this episode of Politically Speaking, Drew Dampf, executive director of the Missouri Senate Campaign Committee, which works to elect Republicans, joins the show to talk about the upcoming elections and how they shape up for the GOP.

Here’s what Dampf talked about on the show:

The role of the committee.

The new Missouri Senate district map, which a panel of appellate judges passed this year after a citizens commission failed to reach an agreement.

The odds for Republican success with this new map. While some new districts, such as the 19th District in Boone County could be a Democratic pickup, others, like the 24th District in St. Louis County, could be more competitive for Republicans than previously thought.

His thoughts on the upcoming primaries, especially in open Senate districts where there are multiple Republicans vying for the same seat.

In addition to serving on the committee, Dampf serves as chief of staff for state Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby.

