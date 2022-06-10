Why a slew of indictments could transform the St. Louis Board of Aldermen

On a special edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum is joined by Rachel Lippmann and Kavahn Mansouri to talk about indictments that brought down three elected officials in St. Louis.

Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted last week on federal corruption charges. All three have resigned, which ushered Alderman Joe Vollmer temporarily into the Board of Aldermen presidency.

Here’s what was talked about during the show:

What exactly Reed, Boyd and Collins-Muhammad were accused of doing.

How Reed’s former colleagues are reacting to his resignation — as well as Vollmer’s ascension to the presidency.

Why a well-connected former St. Louis County employee is also facing corruption charges and what that means for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Whether the resignation will prompt the Board of Aldermen to change its policies or the duties of individual members.

