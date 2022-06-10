© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Why a slew of indictments could transform the St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Published June 10, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
Lewis Reed, St. Louis Board of Alderman president, poses for a portrait at City Hall in April. Reed resigned his position earlier this week.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Lewis Reed, St. Louis Board of Alderman president, on April 18 at City Hall.

On a special edition of Politically Speaking, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum is joined by Rachel Lippmann and Kavahn Mansouri to talk about indictments that brought down three elected officials in St. Louis.

Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were all indicted last week on federal corruption charges. All three have resigned, which ushered Alderman Joe Vollmer temporarily into the Board of Aldermen presidency.

Here’s what was talked about during the show:

  • What exactly Reed, Boyd and Collins-Muhammad were accused of doing.
  • How Reed’s former colleagues are reacting to his resignation — as well as Vollmer’s ascension to the presidency.
  • Why a well-connected former St. Louis County employee is also facing corruption charges and what that means for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
  • Whether the resignation will prompt the Board of Aldermen to change its policies or the duties of individual members.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum 

Follow Rachel Lippmann on Twitter: @rlippmann 

Follow Kavahn Mansouri on Twitter: @KavahnMansouri

Lewis Reed Jeffrey Boyd John Collins-Muhammad
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri joins KCUR 89.3 and the Midwest Newsroom from the Belleville (Illinois) News-Democrat.
