Before she departs, state Sen. Jill Schupp reflects on her legislative tenure

With only a few months to go before she departs from the Missouri legislature, Sen. Jill Schupp joined St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum to talk about her time in the House and Senate.

The Creve Coeur Democrat will represent the 24th District until the end of the year, when term limits will end her service in the General Assembly’s upper chamber.

Schupp has been promoting You Can, Too! , a book profiling all 36 women who have been members of the Missouri Senate. Currently, there are 11 female senators — the most at any time in the state’s history.

Here’s what Schupp talked about on the program:

Why she enjoyed being in the Senate more than the House, especially since Democrats have historically had more power in the Senate.

How her perceptions of the filibuster changed over time. In the Senate, individual lawmakers can talk on a bill indefinitely to either try to kill it or force compromise.

Whether Missouri’s recently enacted ban on most abortions will affect upcoming elections, including the one in the 2nd Congressional District. Schupp unsuccessfully ran for the seat that includes St. Louis-area suburbs, which has become more Republican after redistricting.

How her party can be competitive again in the foreseeable future.

Schupp was first elected to the Senate in 2014 in a highly competitive race against Republican Jay Ashcroft, who eventually became secretary of state. Before winning that election, Schupp served in the House from 2009 to the beginning of 2015.

In 2020, Schupp unsuccessfully ran against U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, in an expensive and high-profile contest.

Schupp also served on the Creve Coeur City Council and the Ladue School Board before being elected to the Missouri General Assembly.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Jill Schupp on Twitter: @jillschupp

