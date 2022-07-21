© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Terry Wilson wants to bring consensus to the St. Louis County Council

Published July 21, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT
02222022_BM_FILING-17.JPG
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Terri Wilson, a Democrat running for St. Louis County Council, speaks to supporters on Feb. 22, during filing day at the St. Louis County Government Center building in St. Ann.

Terry Wilson, who is running for the 1st District St. Louis County Council seat, is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast. The Jennings City Councilman talked about his primary challenge against Council Chairwoman Rita Days.

Here’s what Wilson discussed on the program:

  • He said he’ll be able to build more consensus on a council that’s been divided between allies and adversaries of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. “The arguments and the dysfunction is so bad right now,” he said.
  • And while Page gave Wilson his endorsement, Wilson notes that he hasn’t always agreed with the county executive’s policies. He said Page could have done a better job getting COVID-related resources to north St. Louis County.
  • Wilson was supportive of mask mandates that were aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 in public indoor spaces. That proposal generated controversy among the county council and in the community.
  • Planning on how to appropriate money from the American Rescue Plan Act should have occurred sooner. I think more detail and attention and planning should have started way before an election year,” he said. “And I think a lot of this planning is coming around because there is an election year and people want to make promises to their friends.”

Wilson also served on the school board for the Jennings district. Besides his political pursuits, he works for Beyond Housing’s Pagedale Family Support Center.

Days is slated to record an episode of Politically Speaking next week to talk about her campaign for a full four-year term on the council.

