Missouri Senate hopeful Ben Brown on how opposing COVID-19 restrictions helped candidacy

Ben Brown is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where the Washington native talked about his win in the Republican primary for the 26th Senate District.

Brown beat four other GOP candidates in the race to represent a seat that includes part of St. Louis County and all of Franklin, Osage, Warren and Gasconade counties. He will face Democrat John Kiehne in November.

Here’s what Brown, who owns Satchmo’s Bar and Grill in Chesterfield, talked about on the podcast:

How his advocacy against COVID-19 restrictions drove him to run for office.

With the announcement that the Conservative Caucus is disbanding , Brown provided his take about how Republicans in the Senate may be able to work more cohesively.

He also discussed GOP hopes for the rest of the 2022 election cycle, including making sure that Attorney General Eric Schmitt emerges victorious in the U.S. Senate contest.

Brown is the former chairman of the Franklin County Republican Central Committee. He was also Missouri National Committeeman for the Young Republican National Federation.

Brown came into the public eye in 2020 when he spoke out against St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s COVID-19 restrictions. He was part of a successful lawsuit that substantially curbed the ability for counties to issue health orders.

In 2021 , Brown announced his bid to succeed Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, who was unable to run due to term limits..

