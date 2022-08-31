State auditor hopeful Alan Green wants to be a check on Missouri Republicans

Democratic state auditor nominee Alan Green is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he discussed his campaign with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Kellogg.

Green served as a member of the state House from 2014 through the beginning of 2021. He is squaring off against state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick in November. Fitzpatrick plans to appear on an episode of Politically Speaking at a later date.

The winner of the Green-Fitzpatrick contest will succeed state Auditor Nicole Galloway, who declined to run for reelection. Here’s what Green talked about on the program:

Why he’s qualified to serve as state auditor. In addition to his tenure in the Missouri House, Green has extensive experience in state and St. Louis County government.

Why it’s important to have a Democratic state auditor examine a state government that’s largely run by Republicans.

The challenges of running for statewide office in Missouri as a Black candidate. If he wins, Green would be the first person of color elected to statewide office in Missouri.

Whether his vast fundraising deficit with Fitzpatrick will make it difficult for him to prevail — especially if the November election tilts toward the GOP.

Green represented Missouri’s 67th District from 2014 to 2021. He won a special election in 2014 to represent the district that includes places like Florissant, Spanish Lake and Old Jamestown. During that time, Green was the chairman of the Missouri Black Caucus.

Green ran unsuccessfully in 2020 in the 13th Senate District, which takes in portions of north St. Louis County. He came in third place behind state Rep. Tommie Pierson Jr. and eventual winner Angela Mosley.

