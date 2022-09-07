Rep. Tracy McCreery wants to keep Missouri’s most competitive Senate seat blue

Because of the new district map drawn by a panel of judges, Missouri's 24th District Senate seat, held by Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, may be the best chance for Republicans to flip a seat.

Democratic state Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, was unopposed in the primary but is facing Republican George Hruza in November. McCreery, the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, talked about how the newly drawn district has changed her campaign strategy.

Here’s are some other things McCreery talked about on the show:

What she’s hearing from voters on the campaign trail, including their thoughts on education and abortion rights.

Ways she would tackle inflation, including passing policies that would aid the state’s agriculture industries.

The upcoming special session on taxes, which has been delayed from its initial start date. McCreery called the decision to start later than when Gov. Mike Parson wanted “highly unusual.”

The U.S. Senate race and whether Democrats will see some seat pickups in the Missouri House due to the new redistricting map.

McCreery served as a member of the Missouri House from 2012 through this year. She is prohibited from running again by term limits.

She is a founding member of the Consumers Council of Missouri and serves as a member of the Rescue and Restore Coalition and the Women’s Group on Race Relations.

Hruza has been invited to be a guest on Politically Speaking.

