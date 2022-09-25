State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley says special session on taxes has been a ‘disaster’

With a special session on income tax cuts and agricultural tax credits still ongoing, state Rep. LaKeySha Bosley returned to Politically Speaking and talked about why she feels the debate thus far has been a “disaster.”

Bosley represents Missouri’s 79th District, which takes in a portion of St. Louis. She is running unopposed in November for her seat – which means she will serve in her third term since getting elected to the Missouri House in 2018.

Here’s what Bosley had to say during the show:

Bosley was critical of how Republicans had to add members of the House to a committee in order to pass an agricultural tax credit bill last week . It barely got enough votes to make it out of the chamber, but not enough for an “emergency clause” to make the measure go into effect right away.

She also said she's not in favor of a plan to cut Missouri's income taxes. She said it would help working Missouris to cut taxes on food or diapers – especially since people who make less money don't pay that much in state income taxes.

While Bosley is not optimistic that lawmakers will repeal a law banning abortion except for medical emergencies, she is hopeful that voters could repeal it if a plan makes it to the ballot in 2024.

With Missouri’s elections less than two months away, Bosley provided her take on whether Democratic Senate hopeful Trudy Busch Valentine can compete with GOP nominee Eric Schmitt.

She also discussed whether African-American candidates are at a disadvantage when running for statewide office, especially since Black candidates have traditionally had difficulty raising money compared to their white counterparts.

Bosley comes from a prominent political family in St. Louis. Her brother, Freeman Bosley Jr., was elected as St. Louis’ first African American mayor in the 1990s. Her father, Freeman Bosley Sr., served on the Board of Aldermen for decades. Another brother, Brandon Bosley, is currently the alderman for St. Louis’ 3rd Ward. And her mother, Lucinda Frazier, is a longtime Democratic committeewoman.

Bosley serves on the powerful House Budget Committee. She also played a major role this past session on congressional redistricting, serving on a House committee that dealt with that topic.

