Missouri Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove backs recreational marijuana but not the ballot issue

Missouri voters will have the opportunity in the November election to legalize recreational use of marijuana.

If Amendment 3 passes, it will be the second time in four years that Missouri voters have legalized the use of marijuana, having approved medical use in 2018.

However, Amendment 3 has received pushback on multiple aspects, including from some state lawmakers who are in favor of legalizing marijuana.

One of those is Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, who was a co-sponsor of the Cannabis Freedom Act, a bill legalizing recreational use that didn’t get far in the legislature but has been outspoken in her opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment.

On this episode of Politically Speaking, Bland Manlove joined the show to talk about the amendment.

Here is some of what she talked about:

Her criticisms of Amendment 3, including its possession limits and expungement language.

Whether the proposed amendment is a natural consequence of inaction by the Missouri legislature.

Why having a limited number of licenses to sell marijuana perpetuates a lack of equity within the cannabis industry.

How she would craft a legal marijuana system in Missouri.

