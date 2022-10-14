© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Missouri Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove backs recreational marijuana but not the ballot issue

Published October 14, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT
Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, speaks on the Missouri House floor in April, 2022.
Tim Bommel
/
Missouri House of Representatives
Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, speaks on the House floor in April. She opposes Amendment 3 for multiple reasons.

Missouri voters will have the opportunity in the November election to legalize recreational use of marijuana.

If Amendment 3 passes, it will be the second time in four years that Missouri voters have legalized the use of marijuana, having approved medical use in 2018.

However, Amendment 3 has received pushback on multiple aspects, including from some state lawmakers who are in favor of legalizing marijuana.

One of those is Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, who was a co-sponsor of the Cannabis Freedom Act, a bill legalizing recreational use that didn’t get far in the legislature but has been outspoken in her opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment.

Amendment 3 campaign manager John Payne will be featured on a future episode of the podcast.

On this episode of Politically Speaking, Bland Manlove joined the show to talk about the amendment.

Here is some of what she talked about:

  • Her criticisms of Amendment 3, including its possession limits and expungement language.
  • Whether the proposed amendment is a natural consequence of inaction by the Missouri legislature.
  • Why having a limited number of licenses to sell marijuana perpetuates a lack of equity within the cannabis industry.
  • How she would craft a legal marijuana system in Missouri.

Follow Sarah Kellogg on Twitter: @sarahkkellogg

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Ashley Bland Manlove on Twitter: @Manlove4M

Ashley Bland Manlove Amendment 3 Marijuana Legalization
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is the Missouri Statehouse reporter for St. Louis Public Radio
See stories by Sarah Kellogg
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum

