Opponents say Missouri’s new election law is hindering help with the voting process

Published October 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT
A vote here sign is propped against a table in a school gymnasium.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Opponents to Missouri's new election law, including the Missouri NAACP and the League of Women Voters of Missouri, say the state's new election law, including its photo ID requirement, will disenfranchise voters in November who were just able to cast their ballots a few months ago with other forms of ID.

For the first time since the law went into effect, Missouri voters will have to present a valid form of photo ID in order to cast their ballot in the midterm elections.

Since the legislation did not impact the August primary election, voters could be turned away even if the form of ID they presented was accepted as recently as three months ago.

In addition to the photo ID component, the almost 60-page bill made changes to the voter registration process and changed provisions related to absentee ballots.

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, Marilyn McLeod, president of the League of Women Voters of Missouri, talked about the effects of the law and how it has already impeded the work of the league.

Here are some of the things McLeod talked about on the show:

  • The overall impression the league has on the new election bill. While some elements, like two weeks of no-excuse absentee voting, are viewed positively, others are not.
  • How the upcoming photo ID requirements could be confusing to voters. Some forms of ID that were accepted as recently as August, like a voter registration card, would no longer count.
  • Whether the new law was needed to further secure the state’s elections. 
  • How the law is affecting the league’s work in registering people to vote and other civic engagement it does around elections, like help regarding absentee ballots.
  • Why the league decided to join the NAACP in filing two lawsuits against the legislation.

McLeod has been a member of the league for more than 30 years. She took over as president of the Missouri chapter in 2021.

Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is the Missouri Statehouse reporter for St. Louis Public Radio
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.