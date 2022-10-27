© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Ashcroft defends Missouri’s voter photo ID and library oversight proposal

Published October 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT
Missouri's election is on Nov. 8.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
An enlarged version of a voting sticker on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Central Library in downtown St. Louis.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is the latest guest on the Politically Speaking podcast, where he talked with St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum and Sarah Kellogg about Missouri’s new law that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote.

Ashcroft also talked about his proposed rule on state library funding, which would include oversight of the material in libraries. Details of the rule can be found here. After Nov. 15, there will be a 30-day public comment period about making changes to the proposal.

Here’s what Ashcroft talked about on the program:

  • Ashcroft explained how Missouri’s government-issued photo identification requirement works and why he thinks it will withstand judicial scrutiny.
  • He also discussed Missouri’s two-week period where someone can vote in person without an excuse. Ashcroft said he doesn’t expect the new period will increase turnout, but rather change when existing voters cast their ballots.
  • He broke down why a ballot item legalizing marijuana for recreational use made it to the ballot. Ashcroft said he opposes the measure, as well as a separate issue that would convene a constitutional convention.
  • Ashcroft talked about confidence in the 2022 election, and whether former President Donald Trump’s continued litigation of President Joe Biden’s victory is sowing distrust in the process.

Follow Jason Rosenbaum on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Follow Sarah Kellogg on Twitter: @sarahkkellogg

Follow Jay Ashcroft on Twitter: @MissouriSOS

Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is the Missouri Statehouse reporter for St. Louis Public Radio
