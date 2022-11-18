Dennis Hancock expects budget and Rams settlement as top St. Louis County Council issues

St. Louis County Councilman-elect Dennis Hancock is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The Fenton Republican talked about his win in this month’s 3rd District County Council race and his expectations for when he takes office in 2023.

Hancock will represent a district that includes municipalities like Fenton, Kirkwood, Valley Park and Manchester. He defeated Democrat Vicki Englund in what was the most competitive county council race of 2022.

Hancock will succeed Tim Fitch, a Republican who chose not to run for another term after his residence was drawn out of the 3rd District.

Here’s what Hancock talked about on the show:

How his win means that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page won’t have four reliable allies on the council. That leaves the Democratic chief executive with less leeway to pass some of his priorities that don’t have broad consensus.

Budgetary issues, which he said will be top of mind when he joins the council in 2023. Hancock said he’s not in favor of tax increases.

An idea to use money from the settlement over the Rams' departure from St. Louis for projects of regional concern.

Whether GOP hopes of winning countywide office in St. Louis County were finally dashed with Page’s victory over Mark Mantovani.

Hancock served as mayor of Fenton from 2003 to 2013. He ran for county council in 2006 but lost in the GOP primary to Kathleen Wasinger.

Ultimately, Hancock filed to run in the 3rd District, which has gotten increasingly competitive through redistricting and political changes in St. Louis County. Even though Englund had more money than Hancock, he ended up prevailing by a little more than 3,000 votes.

Hancock is slated to be sworn into office in January.

