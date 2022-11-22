Rep. Emily Weber believes Missouri House Democrats can do even better in future elections

When Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City in January for the upcoming legislative session, House Democrats will see their largest number of members in years.

Though they remain in the super-minority, Democrats held on to almost all their existing seats and picked up three more in the House.

On this week’s episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, Rep. Emily Weber, D-Kansas City, talked about the work the party is doing to build its bench of candidates to capture even more seats in the future.

Here’s what else Weber discussed on the show:

Her impressions on how Democrats did not only in the Missouri House, but also on a country-wide basis.

Why House Democrats were able to pick up the seats they did. Weber believes both a new district map and the overturning of Roe v. Wade played a part.

The passage of Amendment 4, which forces Kansas City to allocate more funding to its police department.

What House Democrats plan to prioritize during the upcoming 2023 legislative session, including laws on gun control and abortion rights.

Weber was first elected to the Missouri House in 2020. She represents the 24th District. Beginning this session, she will serve as the vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

Outside of government, Weber is a graphic designer. She grew up in rural Kansas and attended Butler Community College and the Kansas City Art Institute.

