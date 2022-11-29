© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
88.5 FM KMST Rolla is currently experiencing technical difficulties.
Politically Speaking Logo
Politically Speaking

New Missouri Legislative Black Caucus chair sees education as a priority

Published November 29, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Rep. Marlene Terry, photographed here in March 2022, speaks on the House Floor. Terry was recently chosen as the new chair of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus
Tim Bommel
/
Missouri House of Representatives
Rep. Marlene Terry speaks on the House floor in March. Terry was recently chosen as the new chairwoman of the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus.

When Missouri lawmakers convene in Jefferson City for the 2023 legislative session, new leadership will be in place for both chambers. That includes the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, which recently announced Rep. Marlene Terry, D-St. Louis County, as its new chairwoman.

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, Terry talks about why she decided to run for chairwoman of the Black Caucus, as well as some of her goals for the upcoming session.

Here are some other things Terry talked about on the show.

  • Her background, including why she decided to run to be a state representative.
  • The impression she has of the legislature after serving her first full term.
  • What she hopes to achieve as chairwoman of the Black Caucus, including how she plans on making an impact in a Republican-dominated legislature, when most of the caucus consists of Democrats.
  • The initiative petition process and whether she thinks changes are necessary.
  • Education policy that she wants to further investigate, such as charter schools and the state control of existing public schools

Before serving as a legislator, Terry worked in accounting for BJC Healthcare for more than 20 years. Additionally, she served on the Riverview Gardens School Board for nine years.

Terry is from St. Louis and attended the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Tags
Politically Speaking Marlene TerryMissouri LegislatureMissouri Legislative Black CaucusTop Stories
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is the Missouri Statehouse reporter for St. Louis Public Radio
See stories by Sarah Kellogg

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.