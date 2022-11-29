New Missouri Legislative Black Caucus chair sees education as a priority

When Missouri lawmakers convene in Jefferson City for the 2023 legislative session, new leadership will be in place for both chambers. That includes the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus, which recently announced Rep. Marlene Terry, D-St. Louis County, as its new chairwoman.

On the latest episode of the Politically Speaking podcast, Terry talks about why she decided to run for chairwoman of the Black Caucus, as well as some of her goals for the upcoming session.

Here are some other things Terry talked about on the show.

Her background, including why she decided to run to be a state representative.

The impression she has of the legislature after serving her first full term.

What she hopes to achieve as chairwoman of the Black Caucus, including how she plans on making an impact in a Republican-dominated legislature, when most of the caucus consists of Democrats.

The initiative petition process and whether she thinks changes are necessary.

Education policy that she wants to further investigate, such as charter schools and the state control of existing public schools

Before serving as a legislator, Terry worked in accounting for BJC Healthcare for more than 20 years. Additionally, she served on the Riverview Gardens School Board for nine years.

Terry is from St. Louis and attended the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

