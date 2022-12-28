Sen. Doug Beck wants to curtail foreign ownership of Missouri farmland

Sen. Doug Beck is the latest guest on Politically Speaking. The south St. Louis County Democrat talked about what to expect in the 2023 session and some of his priority legislation.

Beck represents the 1st Senate District, which takes in most of unincorporated south St. Louis County and municipalities including Webster Groves and Crestwood. He will be up for reelection to a second term in 2024.

Here’s what Beck talked about on the program:

Whether the Senate GOP will be more united in 2023, with the Conservative Caucus disbanding, or if infighting will again torpedo major initiatives.

His bill that would curtail foreign ownership of farmland in Missouri. Democrats and Republicans have made that issue more prominent in elections since a prohibition on foreign ownership of farmland was eased considerably in 2013.

What people should expect when it comes to educational issues going through the legislature in 2023. He also talked about the move by some districts to four-day school weeks.

His bill that would issue tax credits for film and television production in the state. Beck said that even programs that are based in Missouri, like "Ozark," are being filmed out of state because of a lack of incentives.

Beck has worked as a pipefitter for more than 30 years. He was also a member of the Affton School Board.

Beck defeated Republican David Lenihan in 2020 to represent the district. After redistricting, Beck said the area is more Republican than it was throughout the 2010s but still tilts toward Democrats.

